'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

The two-minute thirty-nine second trailer hints at a new challenge for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who appears to be struggling with a mysterious transformation.

"What is happening to me? I'm losing my mind. I am totally out of control, and i gotta fix whatever this is right now," Peter says in the teaser, setting the stage for the film's central conflict.

Seeking answers, Peter turns to Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. In one of the trailer's key moments, Banner explains that he has developed a way to suppress mutating DNA and shows Peter a device that helps him control his condition. He jokingly warns Peter that if he ever sees him without the device, he should "Run!"