Special shows mean no special treatment for Tamil cinema?

The decision from the Chief Minister Vijay-led government has the industry divided in its opinion. Theatre owners and exhibitors met the CM on May 16 and put forth requests like entertainment taxes, subsidies for low-budget films and theatre reforms. Upon hearing them, the government announced that newly-released films can have up to five screenings per day for a week, apart from festival days and weekends, without a special permission from the government.

"The request was put forth to the government by our body. We wouldn’t call it a major announcement," Tirupur Subramanian, president, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors' Association, told DT Next.