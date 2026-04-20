South Indian Film Producers Association rejects unilateral decisions by exhibitors, distributors in OTT window issue

The body said that it has formed a Steering Committee.comprising of all language industry Associations, which will meet all the stakeholders from other sectors to decide on the steps to be taken for the betterment of the industry regularly

The SIFPA today specifically addressed the recent embargoes issued by certain associations In Tamil Nadu that restrict the release of films unless Producers sign an 8-week OTT window commitment. Following a unanimous discussion among representatives of the Associations from all the film industries of South India, we have reached the following decisions

The body has rejected unilateralism to ensure fair play for all sectors including producers, distributors, and exhibitors. No association can take unilateral decisions that impact the entire ecosystem without a formal consultative process.

It has also called for stakeholder consultation seeking a joint meeting with all stakeholders on May 10, 2026 in Hyderabad.

Producer members are advised to continue their current production and release processes and are specifically instructed not to issue any individual letters of commitment regarding OTT window to any Association, until a collective decision is reached among all of us in South India.