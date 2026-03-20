List of south films in Prime Video 2026 slate: Pushkar-Gayathri projects, Aishwarya Rajesh-Samuthirakani project, and more

CHENNAI: Prime Video India on Thursday announced a slate of south Indian films and series among its massive lineup for 2026, along with a few Hindi projects featuring southern talent.
Here is the list of the south Indian titles:
Isakapatnam
Isakapatnam, set in a 1990s port town, follows a woman seeking justice, a loyal henchman and a man driven by revenge who take on a powerful kingpin. Featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani, it is directed by Garry BH and produced by Tamada Media.
Gully
Gully is a modern-day western set in Hyderabad’s Old City, where the lives of criminals, police and cricketers collide ahead of a high-stakes gully match. Directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Arka Mediaworks, the film stars Sudheer Babu, JD Chakravarthy, Hansika and Shraddha Srinath.
Jagamae Sangeetham
Jagamae Sangeetham, set in a temple town, follows a temple town heir and a weary singer who confront family secrets and identity while protecting a musical legacy. The film stars Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Srikanth Meka, and others under the direction of Palnati Surya Pratap. It is produced by Gold Box Entertainment.
Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat
Produced by Dream Farmers LLP, Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, a drama rooted in a feudal South Indian setting, traces a hidden heir’s journey to reclaim identity amid shifting loyalties. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram, Thiruveer, and Samyuktha Menon, among others.
Exam
Exam, directed by A Sarkunam, revolves around a young woman exposing a regional public service exam scam network. Starring Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas, and Vasundhara Kashyap, Exam's creative producers are Pushkar & Gayathri.
Inspector Rishi Season 2
Inspector Rishi Season 2, created by Nandhini JS, follows eerie abductions where victims return changed, as a mysterious prophecy hints at an otherworldly invasion tied to the cop. It stars actors Naveen Chandra, Sunaina, Kuraishi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Ramesh Thilak, and others, and is produced by Nandhini JS and Shukdev Lahiri.
The Traitors Telugu
The Traitors Telugu, the regional adaptation of the global reality format following its success in Hindi, will be hosted by Teja Sajja and feature 20 celebrities. The players will openly betray one another as they compete for a grand prize while trying to uncover the traitors hidden among them.
Vadhandhi Season 2
Vadhandhi Season 2 follows SI Moosa Raaza, played by M Sasikumar, as he revisits a politically sensitive case after realising that his earlier investigation may have led to the wrongful imprisonment of an innocent man. Created, written and directed by Andrew Louis, the series is backed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The series also stars Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar.
Hindi titles featuring South talent:
Dilkashi
Acclaimed Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery will be making his Hindi directorial debut with Dilkashi. Backed by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, the film stars Abhay Verma and Zahaan Kapoor. The film, written by Jose Pellissery and Karan Vyas, will feature music by AR Rahman. The film's plot reads thus: Rose and Atharva reunite amid love, betrayal and a third obsessive lover, risking dangerous second chances.
Nayyi Navelli
Nayyi Navelli is a supernatural-comedy, featuring Yami Gautam in the lead, that follows a seemingly perfect bride who charms a Meerut family, until suspicions arise that she may be hiding an otherworldly secret. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan of Maari and Maari 2 fame, the film is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.
System
System follows a privileged public prosecutor (Sonakshi Sinha) and a courtroom stenographer (Jyotika) from a modest background, whose lives collide in this courtroom drama. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, and is produced by Baweja Studios.
Raftaar
Raftaar, starring Rajkumar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, follows an idealistic teacher and an ambitious entrepreneur who build an ed-tech venture, but ambition and greed begin to blur their ethics. It is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Rao’s wife and actor Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.
Storm
Hrithik Roshan-produced Storm follows five women, including actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, each carrying wounds and dreams, who are pulled into a web of deception when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.
The series also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Gautam Rode, and others. Directed by Ajitpal Singh, Storm is produced by Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.
ASI Babita Singh Reporting
ASI Babita Singh Reporting, directed by Ambiecka Pandit, follows an underestimated cop’s first visit to her in-laws, which turns into a clash between a murder investigation and secrets within her own marriage. Produced by Film Squad Productions In Association With Act Three, the film stars Nimisha Sajayan, Anshumaan Pushkar & Barun Sobti.
Of these titles, Dilkashi, Nayyi Navelli, and Raftaar are among Amazon MGM's originals.
South films that will stream post theatrical release:
Goodachari 2
Goodachari 2 will stream on Prime Video after its theatrical release, with the story set six years after the first film. It follows Agent Gopi on a global mission that uncovers truths from his past while exploring patriotism and sacrifice.
The film is produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, with Rajiv Bharadwaj, Viswa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara as producers. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Adivi Sesh.
DQ41
The untitled Telugu romantic entertainer, referred to as DQ41, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, follows a man whose life unravels when the woman he loves begins to remember her past. As destiny claims her, she must choose between love and truth. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, it is directed and written by Ravi Babu Nelakuditi.
It also stars Deekshith Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Sachin Khedekar, among others.
Dacoit – Oka Prema Katha
Dacoit – Oka Prema Katha follows an escaped convict who plots revenge on his ex by luring her into hospital robberies he plans to pin on her. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Annapurna Studios. it stars Adivi Sesh (also a co-writer), Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj.