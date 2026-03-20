List of south films in Prime Video 2026 slate: Pushkar-Gayathri projects, Aishwarya Rajesh-Samuthirakani project, and more

Storm

Hrithik Roshan-produced Storm follows five women, including actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, each carrying wounds and dreams, who are pulled into a web of deception when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.

The series also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Gautam Rode, and others. Directed by Ajitpal Singh, Storm is produced by Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.