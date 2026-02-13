Soundarya Rajinikanth: I asked my dad Rajinikanth if this is what success is!

Participating in the success meet of the film, Soundarya Rajinikanth said, "After watching the film, we were all so happy as a team. After the premiere show, I went to the Poes Garden residence to meet my mom and dad. As soon as I walked in, they both gave me a big hug and smiled at me. It was then that I asked my dad, if this is what success is. Dad smiled in reply. I won't forget that smile of my dad forever in my life. That is because I have been working for the last 18 years and it is only now, because of this family of mine (pointing to the team of With Love) that I know what success means. This is my first success meet."

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had met the entire team of director Madhan's superhit film 'With Love' and appreciated them. In fact, Soundarya Rajinikanth had called the meeting of the team with her dad not just a meeting "but an emotion".