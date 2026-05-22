Soumik Datta’s ‘Melodies in Slow Motion’ blends nature, sound and slow listening

You’ve described the performance as ‘slow motion.’ In a world obsessed with speed and instant consumption, was slowing listeners down part of the artistic intention?

The intention was definitely to create more space in a world that is becoming cramped and overcrowded, where speed is the currency of things. In fact, the entire tour was called ‘Melodies in Slow Motion’, so the journey of these eight months carried that title.

The phrase came to me last summer, and it made me realise that’s what an aalap is. When we play an aalap, it’s essentially slowed-down phrases that we later play faster in the bandish. What is unique is the stretching quality, which creates space, breathing room, silence, and calmness. That’s why an aalap is so difficult to play and so special to listen to. It became a metaphor for going about life a little more gently, observing things, and taking time to notice what you might otherwise ignore. That philosophy penetrated the entire ethos of the tour. Whenever we performed, I was keen to slow down, stay an extra day, visit local schools, conduct workshops or simply take out the sarod and play for children. That opened a new door in taking music beyond transactional concert hall spaces and turning it into more of an offering.