'Sorrowful day for every Indian': HM Shah, Union Ministers condole Asha Bhosle's demise

Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Shah said, "Today is a sorrowful day for every Indian, and especially for every music lover like me, as our beloved Asha Bhosle ji is no longer among us." "Asha Tai not only carved out a unique identity with her sweet voice and unparalleled talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies. Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart," he added.

The Union Home Minister praised Asha Bhosle for her singing proficiency across languages and genres. "Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," he said. He also mentioned about his meetings with the legendary singer. "Asha Tai's voice held as much tenderness as her demeanour did simplicity and warmth. Whenever I met her, we would have long conversations on topics like music and art. Though she may not be with us today, through her voice, she will forever remain in our hearts," Union Minister Shah said in the X post.