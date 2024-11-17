Soothing melody 'Dhinam Dhinamum' from Viduthalai part 2 unveiled

CHENNAI: Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the makers of Viduthalai Part 2 unveiled the first single from the film on Sunday.

Titled Dhinam Dhinamum, the film features music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song is sung by Ilaiyaraaja himself and Ananya Bhat.

Sharing it on their social media account, the makers wrote, "Dhinam Dhinamum is out now! Feel the rhythm and experience the magic of Ilaiyaraaja. Tune in and let the music take over (sic)."

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead, the film also has Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Chetan reprising their roles from the first part.

The sequel also has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles. Viduthalai Part 2 is produced by Elred Kumar, under the banner RS Infotainment, and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. Viduthalai Part 1 hit the screens last year.

The release of Part 2 was delayed due to the post-production works and will be released on big screens on December 20.