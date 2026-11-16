Soori's next with Ravikumar goes on floors

"Following the success and response to Good Bad Ugly, Dude, Modha Rathri and Irumudi in Tamil, I am even more excited about producing more films in the language. It was truly delightful to witness the brotherhood between Sivakarthikeyan and Soori. Seeing their bond and camaraderie on this occasion was equally heartwarming," he said.

He also thanked producer Elred Kumar and the other industry personalities who attended the launch, adding that the production house was excited to bring a promising theatrical entertainer to Tamil audiences. Director Ravikumar, meanwhile, said that Soori's growth as a lead actor had placed a greater responsibility on him to deliver a film that would do justice to the actor's talent and the expectations of his fans. "I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar for this wonderful opportunity. Soori's growth as a lead actor has been phenomenal, and that places an even greater responsibility on my shoulders to present him in a way that does justice to his talent, stature and the expectations of his fans," he said.