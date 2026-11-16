Soori's next with Ravikumar goes on floors

CHENNAI: Director Ravikumar on Monday announced that shooting had commenced on actor Soori's upcoming film, tentatively titled Soori07. The film marks the seventh project to feature Soori in the lead role. Ravikumar, who is known for directing Tamil hits such as Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan, took to Instagram to share the update, expressing excitement about the start of the project and seeking the support and wishes of fans.
"And here we go! Day 1 of Soori07 begins today. Need all your love and wishes. Thank you @soorimuthuchamy anna and @mythriofficial!" he wrote.
The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Actress Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead.
The film was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on October 15. Actor Sivakarthikeyan clapped for the first shot, while producer Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment switched on the camera. Producer Naveen Yerneni had travelled to Chennai to attend the ceremony despite his pre-release commitments for Ranabaali. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his enthusiasm about expanding Mythri Movie Makers' presence in Tamil cinema.
"Following the success and response to Good Bad Ugly, Dude, Modha Rathri and Irumudi in Tamil, I am even more excited about producing more films in the language. It was truly delightful to witness the brotherhood between Sivakarthikeyan and Soori. Seeing their bond and camaraderie on this occasion was equally heartwarming," he said.
He also thanked producer Elred Kumar and the other industry personalities who attended the launch, adding that the production house was excited to bring a promising theatrical entertainer to Tamil audiences. Director Ravikumar, meanwhile, said that Soori's growth as a lead actor had placed a greater responsibility on him to deliver a film that would do justice to the actor's talent and the expectations of his fans. "I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar for this wonderful opportunity. Soori's growth as a lead actor has been phenomenal, and that places an even greater responsibility on my shoulders to present him in a way that does justice to his talent, stature and the expectations of his fans," he said.