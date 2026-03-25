Soori’s next with R Ravikumar announced; first look poster unveiled

CHENNAI: Actor Soori will headline a new film directed by R Ravikumar, with the makers unveiling the first look poster of the project.
Taking to their X page, the makers announced the project, tentatively titled Mythri Tamil 03, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and marks its third Tamil venture.
The announcement poster presents Soori standing waist-deep in floodwaters, holding a weapon, with debris floating around, hinting at a survival-based story set against a disaster backdrop.
The poster also carries the tagline “Blood followed the flood,” suggesting a violent narrative unfolding amid chaos. The visuals, including damaged household items and an overturned gas cylinder, indicate large-scale destruction and tension.
The project will be jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.
Soori, who has transitioned into lead roles with films like Kottukkaali, Viduthalai and Maaman, continues to expand his filmography as a protagonist. Director Ravikumar is known for films such as Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan.
Mythri Movie Makers has earlier backed Tamil films including Good Bad Ugly and Dude. The latest collaboration and the striking first look have generated interest among fans.