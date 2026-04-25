Soori's 'Mandaadi' shooting wrapped

R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "And it’s a wrap for #Mandaadi! - What a journey this has been — a grand sea-based action drama, now onto the next phase !!! #Mandaadi."

The makers, on the occasion, also released a video that showed how the cast and the crew had suffered injuries while making the film that has been predominantly shot at sea.