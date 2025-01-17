Soori’s Maaman to release in summer

CHENNAI: Helmed by Prashanth Pandiyarajan of Vilangu web series fame, Maaman features Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of the film. It was also revealed that the film will hit the screens in summer this year.

One poster highlighted the massy avatar of Soori and the other one hinted at a family-oriented plot. The film revolves around the relationship of a maternal uncle and his nephew with a rustic touch. Talking about the storyline, Prashanth Pandiyarajan said, “The plot focuses on the bond between a six-year-old boy and his maternal uncle. Maaman will be a family entertainer that aims to be a treat for audiences from all categories.”

The film also stars Raj Kiran, Swasika, Jayaprakash and Bala Saravanan, among others. Backed by K Kumar, under the banner Lark Studios, the shooting of the film is taking place at a brisk pace in Tiruchy and nearby places.