Soori powers Mandaadi promo release

A major highlight of the promo is Soori’s transformation from comedian to action hero. Sporting a chiselled physique and energetic dance moves, the actor has impressed fans with a completely new avatar. Reacting to the response, the team said, “The overwhelming love for the promo song—especially the incredible response to Soori’s dance moves and sheer dedication—has given us immense encouragement. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi is inspired by the traditional fishermen’s sailboat racing culture and revolves around themes of determination.