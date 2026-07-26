Soori powers Mandaadi promo release

CHENNAI: The makers of Mandaadi have unveiled the film’s high-energy promo song, with Soori’s dance moves and physical transformation emerging as the biggest talking points ahead of the sports action drama’s worldwide release on September 10.
The promotional track has turned into a digital sensation. Composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the track features vocals by Velmurugan and Vaheesan. The song has also been receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences in theatres, where it is being screened as part of the film’s promotional campaign.
A major highlight of the promo is Soori’s transformation from comedian to action hero. Sporting a chiselled physique and energetic dance moves, the actor has impressed fans with a completely new avatar. Reacting to the response, the team said, “The overwhelming love for the promo song—especially the incredible response to Soori’s dance moves and sheer dedication—has given us immense encouragement. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi is inspired by the traditional fishermen’s sailboat racing culture and revolves around themes of determination.
The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Bala Saravanan, Mithun and Keerthika. Produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner, Mandaadi is currently in the final stages of post-production.