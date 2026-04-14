Soori drops update on upcoming film 'Mandaadi'!

The actor has now disclosed that his eagerly awaited film was now in the final stage of shooting.

Taking to his X timeline to greet the masses on the happy occasion of the Tamil New Year, Soori said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year — our grand sea-based action drama #Mandaadi is in its final stage of shooting. Exciting updates coming soon !!! #Mandaadi @ActorSuhas @elredkumar #vetrimaaran."