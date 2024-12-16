Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi join hands for Maman

CHENNAI: Actor Soori, who is gearing up for the release of Viduthalai Part 2, is teaming up with Aishwarya Lekshmi for his next. Helmed by Prashanth Pandiyarajan of Vilangu web series fame, the upcoming film is titled Maman.

The film went on floors on Monday with a pooja ceremony. Rajkiran will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Maman is backed by K Kumar, under the banner Lark Studios. This marks the production house’s second collaboration with Soori after Garudan.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer, Hesham Abdul Wahab is scoring the music. Dinesh Purushothaman is handling the camera, while Ganesh Shiva is taking care of the cuts.

Soori-starrer Viduthalai Part 2 is all set to hit the screens on December 20. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier and Anurag Kashyap in prominent roles.