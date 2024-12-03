Soodhu Kavvum 2 trailer promises laugh riot

CHENNAI: Directed by SJ Arjun, Soodhu Kavvum 2 stars Mirchi Shiva, Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Karate Karthi, Raghu and Yog Japee, among others.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the fun-filled trailer of the film, that has a connect with Nalan Kumarasamy’s 2013-hit film. The trailer starts with the kidnap of Arumaiprakasam played by Karunakaran, who has become the finance minister, by Shiva and gang. The first part was headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha and Ramesh Thilak.

CV Kumar and S Thangaraj are backing the film, under the banners Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas. Edwin Louis Viswanath composed the songs, while Hari SR scored the music. Karthik K Thillai handled the camera. Ignatious Aswin took care of the cuts for Soodhu Kavvum 2.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, SJ Arjun said, “The characters in the second part get into a situation because of an error committed by Das and the team in the first part. Also, the sequel takes place across different timelines.” Soodhu Kavvum 2 will release on big screens on December 13.