Sony Vizha wants Tamil television to reflect a changing society

CHENNAI: Tamil television is set to get a new entrant with Sony Pictures Networks India preparing to launch Sony Vizha, a general entertainment channel (GEC). Set to go on air on October 19 at 8 pm, the channel will be the network’s third regional-language entertainment offering, after Sony Aath and Sony Marathi.
With the tagline ‘Ithu Namma Vibe’, Sony Vizha aims to bring together international entertainment formats and locally relevant storytelling to Tamil audiences. Its initial line-up includes Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, Tamil Idol, Notebook 90’s and Madam Police. The channel has also roped in music composer AR Rahman and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for its flagship programming.
Rajaraman Sundaram, Chief Content Officer – South Regional, Sony Pictures Networks India, says the channel comes at a time when audience expectations and habits are changing rapidly. “Every 15 to 20 years, there is a generational shift in aspirations and needs. The generation that grew up with technology has different expectations from entertainment. Tamil Nadu has developed economically, and younger audiences are today exposed to global content while remaining deeply connected to their cultural roots. They understand the scale of global productions, the pace of storytelling and new ways of presenting stories, but television has not kept up sufficiently,” he opines.
According to Sundaram, repetitive fiction programming and limited innovation in non-fiction have contributed to a sense of sameness on television. Sony Vizha hopes to address this by introducing new formats and exploring genres beyond conventional family dramas, including crime, thrillers and slice-of-life stories.
The channel’s programming will be guided by the belief that entertainment should reflect the way people live today. Sundaram points to changing attitudes towards relationships, marriage, careers and social responsibility, arguing that television needs to acknowledge these shifts rather than continue to portray familiar situations. “People’s lives have changed, particularly after the pandemic. They look for content that offers comfort and brings them together. At the same time, television and digital entertainment have become increasingly divided in their approach to audiences. We want to offer content that families can watch together and discuss,” he says.
Localisation will be central to the channel’s approach, says Sundaram, citing Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, which will feature challenges involving regional ingredients and dishes associated with memories of home. “Food is deeply connected to our memories and identity. A dish that reminds someone of their mother’s cooking can connect with viewers across generations,” he says.
Music is another important part of the channel’s vision. With Tamil Idol featuring AR Rahman, Sony Vizha hopes to discover new talent and tap into growing interest in live music.
To adapt to an era where audiences increasingly turn to OTT platforms for on-demand viewing, Sony Vizha plans to extend its content strategy across SonyLIV, YouTube and social media, offering binge-watching, behind-the-scenes content, voting and audience participation. “Our larger ambition is to bring families together rather than have everyone retreat into separate screens,” he says.
"We want to be a voice for the contemporary Tamil family — one that respects its roots but is also confident, curious and evolving. We are entering the market with humility, but Sony is here for the long haul,” Sundaram adds, as he signs off.