Sony Vizha wants Tamil television to reflect a changing society

With the tagline ‘Ithu Namma Vibe’, Sony Vizha aims to bring together international entertainment formats and locally relevant storytelling to Tamil audiences. Its initial line-up includes Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, Tamil Idol, Notebook 90’s and Madam Police. The channel has also roped in music composer AR Rahman and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for its flagship programming.

Rajaraman Sundaram, Chief Content Officer – South Regional, Sony Pictures Networks India, says the channel comes at a time when audience expectations and habits are changing rapidly. “Every 15 to 20 years, there is a generational shift in aspirations and needs. The generation that grew up with technology has different expectations from entertainment. Tamil Nadu has developed economically, and younger audiences are today exposed to global content while remaining deeply connected to their cultural roots. They understand the scale of global productions, the pace of storytelling and new ways of presenting stories, but television has not kept up sufficiently,” he opines.