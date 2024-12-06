Sonu Sood's debut 'Fateh' teaser arrives in theatres with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

MUMBAI: The teaser of Sonu Sood directorial debut 'Fateh' has arrived with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which released in theaters on Thursday.

Sonu Sood shared, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

He added, "I'm thrilled that the teaser of Fateh is out for the audiences who are watching Pushpa 2: The Rule in theatres. It's a glimpse into a world we've poured our hearts into creating, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh."

"This film is my ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds, and I hope it leaves viewers inspired and electrified," he concluded.

'Fateh' is a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' will see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Recently, Sonu visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered his prayers at the temple. After offering prayers, Sonu said that he started working on his upcoming film 'Fateh' after visiting the Mahakal temple.

"When I made the film 'Fateh', it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal and when we are releasing the film on January 10, our promotion begins from here and I pray that with his blessings our film becomes successful," he told ANI.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. Sonu took to his official handle of X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the teaser clip.

The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!"

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions' and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, 'Fateh' is slated to release on January 10, 2025.