Sonu Sood-starrer ‘Fateh’ trailer blends action with cyberthreats

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ was released on Monday. The trailer promises to blend explosive action with the digital world where Sonu fights the cybercriminals.

The film also marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut. It is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

The trailer shows Sonu’s character all set to debug the corrupt and execute a system wipe of the criminals threatening innocent lives.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood said, “The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

He further mentioned, “‘Fateh’ is a film that’s very close to my heart, and the chance to share it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. The essence of Kolkata felt incredibly special, and I hope the city extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me and my previous works”.

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “Fateh is a unique blend of gripping action drama. Sonu’s vision brings cybercrime to life through a compelling narrative that’s a mass entertainer..”

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ is set to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.