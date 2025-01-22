'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' to release in theatres on this date

WASHINGTON: The fourth movie in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Paramount Pictures had long been eyeing a spring 2027 release for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4', the latest instalment in the film series that is based on the popular Sega video game, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes just days after 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' became the franchise's highest-grossing title, with more than 422 million dollars in ticket sales at the global box office. That's a great feat for the threequel, which added Keanu Reeves in the role of Shadow.

The 'Sonic' franchise achieved another milestone by surpassing 1 billion dollars in the box office to date, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As far as plot details or any info about the writer or director of the fourth film, nothing has been revealed yet. Jeff Fowler directed the first three Sonic the Hedgehog titles and helmed the third movie from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington.

The third film saw the return of franchise staples Ben Schwartz as the voice of the title character and Jim Carrey in a dual role as Dr. Robotnik and the mad scientist's grandfather, as per the outlet.

Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter complete the Sonic 3 cast, with additional voices given by Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), according to The Hollywood Reporter.