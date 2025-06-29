Sonam Kapoor celebrates 7 years of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ with a heartfelt BTS moment

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer 2018 biographical comedy-drama “Sanju” has clocked seven years since its release today.

To mark the milestone, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share a special memory. She posted a video featuring one of her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor from the film, blending it with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. In one shot, Sonam is seen alongside director Rajkumar Hirani. The video concludes with a throwback clip of the entire team announcing the wrap of the film.

“Sanju,” directed and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, was co-written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. The film was jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banners Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films. The movie explored the turbulent life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, shedding light on his battle with drug addiction, his arrest in connection with the 1993 Bombay bombings, his bond with his father, and his journey in the film industry. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role alongside actors Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Jim Sarbh.

“Sanju,” which recorded the biggest opening of any Indian release in 2018, was released on 29 June.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama “Saawariya” alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

The 'Neerja' actress made her comeback to the screen with the 2023 crime thriller “Blind”, in which she portrayed a visually impaired ex-police officer. The film marked her return to acting following a break she took after welcoming her son, Vayu, in 2022.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the thriller also starred Shubham Saraf, Danesh Razvi, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, and Javed Khan in key roles. “Blind,” released as a JioCinema original, was a remake of the 2011 South Korean film of the same name, originally featuring Yoo Seung-ho and Kim Ha-neul in lead roles.