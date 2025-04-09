Sonakshi Sinha wraps filming of Telugu debut 'Jatadhara'

NEW DELHI: "Heeramandi" star Sonakshi Sinha has completed shooting for the upcoming supernatural thriller "Jatadhara", which marks her Telugu debut.

Headlined by Sudheer Babu, "Jatadhara" is directed by Venkat Kalyan, best known for "Cheddi Gang Tamasha" (2023).

Also starring Shilpa Shirodkar, the movie is produced by Zee Studios.

Sonakshi shared a series of pictures from the film wrap in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

"Aaaaand one more down!! A film wrap for me on #Jatadhara… my first Telugu film… and my team has killed it on this one!!! bohot mazza ayaa, bohot dhamaal kiya… cant wait for you all to see!!! (sic)

"Thank you for the amazing shooting experience @pprernaarora @esskaygee.entertainment @zeestudiosofficial, @shilpashirodkar73 #Sudheerbabu #UmeshKRBansal Arunaji, Venkat sir, Abhishek, @shivin7, Sameer sir, @akshaykejriwal @divyavij @ikussum @bhavinigoswami_ and the ENTIRE team!!! #JATADHARA," she captioned her post.

Production banner Zee Studios shared the news of Sonakshi's casting on the occasion of International Women's Day last month.