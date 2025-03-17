Sonakshi Sinha gets pranked by husband Zaheer Iqbal in latest video, check it out

MUMBAI: Ever since their wedding, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have never missed an opportunity to entertain their fans with fun videos, and their latest post is proof that the two are enjoying their married life to the fullest.

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself quietly getting ready in her makeup room.

Later in the video, Zaheer enters the room and suddenly shouts, making the 'Lootera' actress scream in surprise and fear. Along with the video, Sonakshi added the caption, "The secret to my glowing skin."

Take a look

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life. The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.