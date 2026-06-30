Sometimes audience recognise authenticity before experts do: Mahesh Bhatt on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

The film, which released to tepid response initially only to grow in numbers at the box office as word of mouth spread, features Naseeruddin Shah as a 95-year-old man sifting through his muddled memories to recall his unfulfilled love.

Vedang Raina and Sharvari play young lovers in Sargodha (now Pakistan), who are forced to part ways, while Diljit Dosanjh essays the grandson to Shah's character. Since its release on June 12, the film has grossed Rs 70.8 crore at the global box office.

In a note shared with the makers, Bhatt was effusive in his praise for the movie and the audiences who responded to its story that makes a case for love and kindness even in the worst of times.