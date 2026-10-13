Somaiya questions actor Imran Khan's citizenship after Mumbai protest; lodges police complaint

Somaiya also said police have assured him of issuing a summons to the actor to produce his citizenship credentials.

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior officials at Gamdevi police station, where he lodged a complaint, Somaiya accused public figures and activists of conspiring to trigger anarchy by protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"I have demanded that Imran Khan be summoned immediately. The police have assured me they will summon him and seek his (citizenship) documents," he said.

The actor has falsely claimed to be an Indian citizen from Mumbai, the BJP leader added.

Somaiya alleged that a coordinated effort was underway to create anarchy in the country and spread confusion through false claims.

He cited the participation of activists and public figures, including Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah, and raised questions about the funding for protests.