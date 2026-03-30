Smriti Irani pens motivational note for those ‘mocked, targeted or wounded by careless words’

Sharing a picture of herself on her social media account, Smriti used the song ‘Can I Call You Rose?’ by Solomon as the background track.

Connecting her motivational note to the song, she wrote, *Can I call you Rose? No… you cannot.”

She further added, ‘In a world consumed by self-importance, where every opinion demands to be heard, some mistake noise for influence. They believe their words can redefine how someone sees themselves.”