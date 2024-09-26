SKxARM on the verge of completion

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan’s 23rd film with AR Murugadoss is tentatively titled as SKxARM. The latest exclusive update we have is that the film is nearing completion. Sources in the know told DT Next, “This has been a really quick project yet a grand one. The film was predominantly shot in Chennai and on the outskirts of the city. Now, the project has moved into the last schedule and approximately only 20 days of shoot is pending. The film will enter the post production stage after that.” The film began its production in February.

SKxARM features Rukmini Vasanth, Vikranth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Sanjay Dutt and Dancing Rose Shabeer in key roles. Touted to be an action thriller, Sri Lakshmi Movies is bankrolling the project.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Sudeep Elamon is handling the camera. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. SKxARM is expected to hit theatres in late 2024 during the festival season.