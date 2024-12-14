SK25: Sivakarthikeyan's film with Sudha Kongara's launched; Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela on board

CHENNAI: Fresh off the success of Amaran, actor Sivakarthikeyan is all set to work with filmmaker Sudha Kongara on her next project. As per sources, the official pooja ceremony of the film as well as a test shoot took place at Binny Mills today.

The development comes amid buzz that this project with Sivakarthikeyan is actually Sudha Kongara's shelved project Purananooru, which had been announced with Suriya in the lead. However, there is no official word on this.

Produced by Dawn Pictures, the new film, tentatively titled SK25, also stars actors Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa. Telugu actor Sreeleela will be making her Tamil cinema debut with the film while ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be handling the lens.

Pictures of Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa and director Sudha Kongara at the launch ceremony have gone viral on social media.

SK25 is also GV Prakash's 100th film as a composer. This is his second film with Sivakarthikeyan after Amaran.