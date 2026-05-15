SK Productions unveils first indie single Velum Mayilum

The spiritually uplifting devotional track dedicated to Lord Murugan is composed and soulfully rendered by Nivas K Prasanna, with Sivakarthikeyan penning the lyrics.

The song is composed by Shivakumar Murugesan, who shot to fame with his debut movie Thaai Kizhavi. It is to be noted that he is also the director of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Seyon.