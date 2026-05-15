SK Productions unveils first indie single Velum Mayilum

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan Productions, which is basking on the success of Thaai Kizhavi has now launched its maiden indie single Velum Mayilum.
The spiritually uplifting devotional track dedicated to Lord Murugan is composed and soulfully rendered by Nivas K Prasanna, with Sivakarthikeyan penning the lyrics.
The song is composed by Shivakumar Murugesan, who shot to fame with his debut movie Thaai Kizhavi. It is to be noted that he is also the director of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Seyon.
Talking about the song, the makers in an official statement said, “Rich in devotional fervour and rooted deeply in Tamil spiritual tradition, “Velum Mayilum” unfolds as a transcendent musical offering that captures the grace, valour and divine aura associated with Lord Murugan.
Blending evocative lyricism with earthy folk textures and contemporary soundscapes, the song evokes a sense of spiritual serenity and emotional reflections that is expected to strike a chord with devotees and music lovers alike.
Interestingly, the spiritual essence surrounding Velum Mayilum extends beyond the song itself.