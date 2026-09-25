SJ Suryah, Vadivelu join Dhanush’s D56

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s upcoming film D56, directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, was launched with a pooja ceremony in Madurai on Friday. Stills from the event have now revealed the film’s extended cast.
The film stars SJ Suryah, Preity Mukundhan, Vijay B Kumar and Vadivelu alongside Dhanush.
Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music. Interestingly, the composer is also scoring music for Om, another upcoming Tamil film.
The makers are yet to announce more details about the supporting cast and technical crew. D56 is scheduled to hit screens in summer 2027.
The film is backed by Naga Vamsi and Haritha Lingusamy under the banners of Sithara Entertainment and Primark Productions.