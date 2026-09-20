SJ Suryah to play Bodhi Kalpak in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

The character introduction video opens with Suraj Venjaramoodu’s voiceover introducing Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak.

Suryah is among the new additions to the Jailer franchise. The sequel also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, who was introduced as Dileep, a mysterious gangster, in a character teaser released earlier.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the returning cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Jaffer Sadiq. The new additions include Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

Nelson has written and directed Jailer 2, with Kalanithi Maran producing it under Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer.Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15.