Sivakasi set for re-release as Vijay film returns to theatres in remastered version

CHENNAI: Riding on the growing trend of re-releasing classic hits, Vijay’s 2005 film Sivakasi is set to hit theatres again in a digitally remastered format, the makers announced.
The move comes amid renewed audience interest in older blockbusters, with several films from the late 1990s and early 2000s returning to the big screen and enjoying impressive box office success. Recently, re-releases of Ghilli and Theri have witnessed strong fan turnout, reinforcing the trend.
Directed by Perarasu and produced by A M Rathnam, Sivakasi featured Vijay alongside Asin, Prakash Raj, Ganja Karuppu and Venkat Prabhu.
The film follows the story of a carefree youth who later reveals a troubled past linked to family conflicts and identity, eventually confronting powerful adversaries to reclaim his roots and protect his loved ones.
Music for the film was composed by Srikanth Deva, with its songs and background score contributing significantly to its commercial appeal.
With its commercial elements, punch dialogues and mass songs, the film had emerged as a major hit during its initial run.
Now, nearly two decades later, the remastered version aims to recreate the theatrical experience for a new generation of viewers as well as long-time fans.