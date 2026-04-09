Sivakasi set for re-release as Vijay film returns to theatres in remastered version

The move comes amid renewed audience interest in older blockbusters, with several films from the late 1990s and early 2000s returning to the big screen and enjoying impressive box office success. Recently, re-releases of Ghilli and Theri have witnessed strong fan turnout, reinforcing the trend.

Directed by Perarasu and produced by A M Rathnam, Sivakasi featured Vijay alongside Asin, Prakash Raj, Ganja Karuppu and Venkat Prabhu.