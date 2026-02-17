Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' makers release Celebration video on actor's birthday; film to hit screens in October this year

The Celebration video showcases an incident that happens on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival that is held at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. The incident in question is shown taking place two hours after a major scuffle at the festival.

A group of people gather at the local police station, even as the constable explains the situation to the inspector. He informs that a major fight had broken out at the festival even as the inspector begins inspecting those who have gathered at the station.