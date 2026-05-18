Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' goes on floors in Madurai

The Celebration video showcases an incident that happens on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival that is held at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. The incident in question is shown taking place two hours after a major scuffle at the festival.

A group of people gather at the local police station, even as the constable explains the situation to the inspector. He informs that a major fight had broken out at the festival even as the inspector begins inspecting those who have gathered at the station.

He finds a group of young men with half tonsured heads and asks them what happened. The constable explains that the young men with half tonsured heads behaved in an indecent manner by flashing laser lights at dancers at the festival and making reels out of it. "Therefore, somebody bashed them up and tonsured half their heads," he explains. The inspector then asks another man from another group as to why he was beaten. He says he was asked what play they were to stage at the festival and he had informed them that he was to stage the devotional "Valli Thirumanam (Valli's wedding to Lord Murugan)" and therefore, he too was bashed up.

The reply makes those locked up in prison wonder if the person who bashed up the theatre artiste was an atheist. But then another man clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."