Cinema

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' director clarifies why a new cinematographer had come onboard the unit of the film

Director Sivakumar Murugesan, while responding to a question from a fan on X, sought to to put an end to speculation that some portions of the film had been reshot. He wrote, "No brother. Vivek is an excellent cinematographer. This change is being made solely due to date issues, as the shooting schedules of the two films he had already signed (sic). Seyon is shaping up exceptionally well. Thank you."