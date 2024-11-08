Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran to release on OTT in December this year

CHENNAI: Amaran is set to hit smaller screens at home in December 2024, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the movie will be released on Netflix in December in the first or second week.

It is also reported that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of Amaran for around Rs 60 crore.

Wishes from celebrities and politicians are pouring out for the movie. Recently Rajinikanth, Seeman, Sivakumar, Suriya, Jyothika, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and SJ Surya praised the film.

Amaran movie is a biopic on the late Major Mukund Varadarajan and his contributions to the Indian Army and people.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the film has grossed over Rs 168 crore in seven days and it is expected to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone soon.

Earlier, production house Raaj Kamal Films International announced that the movie grossed Rs 42.3 crore globally on its opening day, a massive opening for Sivakarthikeyan film to date.

The film was released worldwide in over 900 theatres.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.