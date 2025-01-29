Sivakarthikeyan’s action-packed Parasakthi glimpse raises expectation

CHENNAI: A few days ago, speculations were doing the rounds that Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film with Sudha Kongara is titled Parasakthi. Much before the official announcement, actor Sivaji Ganesan’s Nala Peravai released a statement on their objection regarding the usage of the iconic title.

On Wednesday, the makers officially confirmed the title with a teaser video and a second-look poster. The one-minute 48-second video has raised the expectation level for the film. The video starts with the silhouette of Sivakarthikeyan walking in the corridor of one of the oldest colleges in Chennai, with the words Once Upon A Time In Madras. Then comes Atharvaa and Sreeleela amidst the chaos in the college premises, indicating a strike. A train blazing in the background, Ravi Mohan is seen shooting the figurine of Sivakarthikeyan. At last, comes Sivakarthikeyan, standing in front of hundreds of students rebelling against something. All three situations indicate a protest-like situation. The clip ends with the words, Do Not Touch Students.

The second look features the main cast and was released later in the day.

Touted to be a true story dealing with the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi has musical score by GV Prakash Kumar. Aakash Baskharan is backing the film, under the banner Dawn Pictures. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera.