Sivakarthikeyan-Venkat Prabhu film marred by speculations

A tinseltown source told DT Next that the budgeting of the film hasn’t gone well with the producers including that of Sivakarthikeyan's remuneration. “Venkat Prabhu was given an advance of Rs 3 crore for the project for which the production house has demanded it back with an interest of Rs 8 crore,” they said.

The sources added that the VP has agreed to pay them back. However, the movie was scheduled to go on floors immediately after The GOAT but since Sivakarthikeyan started shooting for Parasakthi and now filming Seyyon at a rapid pace and did not allocate dates for the Venkat Prabhu project, which could also be a reason for the film to be shelved. “SK is committed to the films that he allocated dates for and is progressing on schedule. The Venkat Prabhu project talks are taking place only between the filmmaker and the producer, which the actor is unaware of,” added another source.