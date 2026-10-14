Sivakarthikeyan tells music director Sai Abhyankkar: First Day First Show of #SK27 is going to be hot with your music

Taking to his X timeline to respond to Sai Abhyankkar's post expressing excitement at being a part of #SK27, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Thambi! Super excited to have you on board! This FDFS is going to be (fire symbol) with your music!#SK27." Sai Abhyankkar, in his post to Sivakarthikeyan, had said, "Super excited and thrilled to be working with @Siva_Kartikeyan anna on #sk27. Have NEVER missed a single FDFS of your films, na ! And now, being a part of this… This is gonna be an absolute BLAST in theatres!"

For the unaware, popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film, which is being directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in the city in September this year. The film, which is yet to be titled, is tentatively being referred to as #SK27 and is being produced by well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films.