Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Seyon's third schedule to be a long one; actor to resume shooting for film shortly

Sources close to the actor told IANS that Sivakarthikeyan would shortly be leaving for Madurai where the third schedule of the film had been planned. "The third schedule will be a lengthy one. It will be for a period of about 25 to 30 days," informs a source.

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan is simultaneously shooting for director Ramkumar Balakrishnan's upcoming film as well. The film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as #SK27, had gone on floors on September 25 this year.

Meanwhile, the shooting of 'Seyon' is to resume shortly with cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana cranking the camera. A few days ago, director Sivakumar Murugesan had clarified that they had to bring in a new cinematographer as cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, who was originally chosen as the film's cameraman, had to leave due to date issues.

Director Sivakumar Murugesan, while responding to a question from a fan on X, sought to to put an end to speculation that some portions of the film had been reshot. He wrote, "No brother. Vivek is an excellent cinematographer. This change is being made solely due to date issues, as the shooting schedules of the two films he had already signed (sic). Seyon is shaping up exceptionally well. Thank you."

Vidhu Ayyanna, who has replaced Vivek Vijayakumar as the cinematographer of the film, is best known for having shot the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran'.

The makers of the film had recently announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip announcing the completion of the film's second schedule.

It wrote, "வீரத்தின் வெற்றிப் பயணத்தில் இரண்டாம் கட்டம் நிறைவு #சேயோன் (The second stage of courage's victorious journey has now been completed #Seyon) #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan."