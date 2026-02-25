Sivakarthikeyan lauds Radhika Sarathkumar for shooting for 'Thaai Kelavi' despite knee pain

Participating in the trailer and audio launch of the film, which has been produced by his production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the actor said, " Only Radhika ma'am could have pulled off this character. She had knee pain and had to undergo a surgery. So, she requested us if she could complete the surgery and then come and shoot the remaining portions."

He went on to say,"However, all the artistes working along with her were very busy and assembling all of them again would be difficult. So, we requested Radhika ma'am that we will shoot all the portions in which she is seen sitting with the artistes. We told her we would shoot those portions in which she is seen walking (in which she appears alone) later."