Sivakarthikeyan heads to Madurai as unit of 'Seyon' begins its next schedule

The inspector then asks another man from another group as to why he was beaten. He says he was asked what play they were to stage at the festival and he had informed them that he was to stage the devotional "Valli Thirumanam (Valli's wedding to Lord Murugan)" and therefore, he too was bashed up. The reply makes those locked up in prison wonder if the person who bashed up the theatre artiste was an atheist. But then another man clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."

The cops realise that everybody from the neighbouring villages are there save one and that is the people of Karumathur, who are carrying out the procession. The others try to stop the procession but according to custom, the procession must not be stopped. The procession proceeds and the inspector happens to see Sivakarthikeyan in a possessed state and prays to him... The celebration video gives the impression that the story will be set in Madurai. The makers also disclosed that the film would release in October this year. The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.