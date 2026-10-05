Sivakarthikeyan fan meet near Porur sparks political buzz

Sivakarthikeyan fan meet held near Porur

According to a Maalaimalar report, addressing the gathering, Sivakarthikeyan advised his fans to prioritise their families, study well, earn responsibly and lead a disciplined life. He also urged them to develop the habit of reading books for at least 15 minutes every day and reduce the time they spend on social media.

“Those who criticise us will continue to criticise us. Do not worry about criticism and focus on your work,” he said.

The venue was decorated with large banners, while fans attended the meeting in coordinated white attire. The actor also discussed ways to further strengthen and expand his welfare association.