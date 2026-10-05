Sivakarthikeyan fan meet near Porur sparks political buzz

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently held a large-scale fan meet near Porur, with around 2,000 members of his welfare association attending the event in white uniforms. The gathering, organised with entry restricted to pass holders, has drawn attention for its political-conference-like scale and presentation.
According to a Maalaimalar report, addressing the gathering, Sivakarthikeyan advised his fans to prioritise their families, study well, earn responsibly and lead a disciplined life. He also urged them to develop the habit of reading books for at least 15 minutes every day and reduce the time they spend on social media.
“Those who criticise us will continue to criticise us. Do not worry about criticism and focus on your work,” he said.
The venue was decorated with large banners, while fans attended the meeting in coordinated white attire. The actor also discussed ways to further strengthen and expand his welfare association.
A fan who attended the meeting said Sivakarthikeyan had urged them to engage in welfare activities and help those in need as much as possible.
The fan said there was currently no situation indicating that Sivakarthikeyan would launch a political party and added that fans did not want him to enter politics at present.
“However, if such a situation arises in the future, we will decide whether to support him based on the policies and objectives he puts forward,” the fan said.
The actor’s recent fan meeting, conducted on a large scale and resembling a political conference, has since become a topic of discussion.