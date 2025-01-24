Sivaji's fans raise objection over Parasakthi title

CHENNAI: For the past couple of days, there has been a buzz going around on social media that Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film is titled Parasakthi. It is the title of actor Sivaji Ganesan's iconic film that was released in 1952. Parasakthi stands the test of time and is still celebrated by the audience for the impactful dialogues, penned by late former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

Now, Sivaji's fans have raised concerns over the use of the title. However, the makers of SK 25 have not officially announced the title of the film. In a statement, K Chandrasekaran, head of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Samuga Nala Peravai, said, "Parasakthi film created a revolution in the film industry in 1952, paving the way for socially responsible stories. Using the title of such an iconic film again is objectionable."

The statement went on to laud the acting skills of Sivaji and the powerful writing of Karunanidhi. "We can see a scarcity of unique stories in the Tamil film industry now. People have started remixing many old Tamil songs, which is spoiling the original version. Now, is there a scarcity of titles as well?" he questioned. Previously, when a team tried to keep Parasakthi as a title for their film, it was opposed and then they changed the title to Meendu Parasakthi.

"Now, it is shocking to know that Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film is titled Parasakthi, much to the upset of not only Sivaji's fans but also Tamil cinema enthusiasts. We strongly oppose this attempt to tarnish the history," the statement read.

Through the release, the Peravai asked the makers of SK 25 to change the title, or else the fans would protest until the change happened.