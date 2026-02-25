Sivaji, Laya-starrer 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani' to hit screens on March 6

Sources in the know say that Sivaji’s character in the film, Sriram, is a man of integrity and compassion — a Panchayat Secretary who stands firmly for truth and justice. He is someone who cannot tolerate wrongdoing and believes that no one should suffer due to another person's mistakes. His family — his wife and child — are his entire world, and he is willing to go to any extent to protect them.

It may be recalled that the makers had also unveiled the first look poster of actress Laya, who plays a key role in the film. Laya plays Uttara, a homemaker with multiple shades.