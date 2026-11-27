The film features Sivaji Ganesan alongside Savitri, KB Sundarambal, Nagesh and TS Balaiah.

The film is particularly remembered for Sivaji Ganesan's portrayal of Lord Shiva and the iconic exchanges between his character and Nagesh's Dharumi. The song Pazham Neeyappa and the memorable Oru Naal Podhuma sequence featuring T S Balaiah remain among its highlights.

Music for the film was composed by KV Mahadevan, with Kannadasan penning several of its memorable lyrics.