CHENNAI: Sivaji Ganesan's 1965 Tamil classic Thiruvilaiyadal has returned to theatres in a digitally restored 4K version, marking 61 years since its original release. Directed by AP Nagarajan, the mythological drama was re-released on Friday.
The film features Sivaji Ganesan alongside Savitri, KB Sundarambal, Nagesh and TS Balaiah.
The film is particularly remembered for Sivaji Ganesan's portrayal of Lord Shiva and the iconic exchanges between his character and Nagesh's Dharumi. The song Pazham Neeyappa and the memorable Oru Naal Podhuma sequence featuring T S Balaiah remain among its highlights.
Music for the film was composed by KV Mahadevan, with Kannadasan penning several of its memorable lyrics.
The re-release has also drawn interest from Chennai audiences, with screenings listed at theatres including Casino Cinemas, PVR Palazzo, PVR Sathyam, Woodlands, National Theatre, Vels Theatres and The Vijay Park Multiplex.