Sivaji Ganesan’s scene made me accept ‘Baahubali’: Sathyaraj

Speaking to Sivaji Ganesan's son Ramkumar on his 'Truly Ram' podcast, Sathyaraj said director SS Rajamouli had visited his house in Chennai to narrate the story of the film. During the discussion, Rajamouli explained that in one scene Sathyaraj’s character would have to place actor Prabhas’s foot on his head.

Sathyaraj said he was initially hesitant about the scene and asked the director to narrate the full story first. However, Rajamouli reportedly said he would narrate the script only if Sathyaraj agreed to perform that particular scene.