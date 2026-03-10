Sivaji Ganesan’s scene made me accept ‘Baahubali’: Sathyaraj

CHENNAI: Actor Sathyaraj said a scene performed by Sivaji Ganesan influenced his decision to accept the role of Kattappa in the film Baahubali: The Beginning, according to a report by MaalaiMalar.
Speaking to Sivaji Ganesan's son Ramkumar on his 'Truly Ram' podcast, Sathyaraj said director SS Rajamouli had visited his house in Chennai to narrate the story of the film. During the discussion, Rajamouli explained that in one scene Sathyaraj’s character would have to place actor Prabhas’s foot on his head.
Sathyaraj said he was initially hesitant about the scene and asked the director to narrate the full story first. However, Rajamouli reportedly said he would narrate the script only if Sathyaraj agreed to perform that particular scene.
The actor then recalled a scene involving Sivaji Ganesan from an earlier Tamil film, where the veteran actor performed a similar act. Sathyaraj said he agreed to the role keeping that scene in mind.
He added that after hearing the full script narrated by Rajamouli, he felt the story suited him and decided to act in the film.
Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The film later had a sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017, and the franchise went on to become one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema.