Siva Manasula Sakthi trio reunite for new film after 16 years

CHENNAI: A romantic comedy that remains timeless and remains one of the favourite films for audiences as well as film enthusiasts, Siva Manasula Sakthi (SMS), released in 2009, marked the debut of filmmaker Rajesh M. Headlined by Jiiva, the film featured chartbuster music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Now, after 16 years, on the occasion of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday on August 31, the epic trio is reuniting for another project. This marks Jiiva’s 47th film and will be backed by Malik Streams Corporation. Other details about the project will be revealed by the team in the coming days. However, speculations are doing the rounds on social media that this upcoming film could be Siva Manasula Sakthi 2, and fans are already sharing their excitement on the internet. But there is no official confirmation on this from the makers’ side.

Siva Manasula Sakthi starrer Anuya, Urvashi, Santhanam and Sathyan in key roles, marking Anuya’s debut in Tamil. Arya made a cameo appearance in the film. The film struck a balance between laughter and emotions. The plot revolves around Siva and Sakthi, and their Tom and Jerry love story.

Apart from this, Jiiva essayed special roles in other Rajesh’s films, including Arya’s Boss Engira Bhaskaran and GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Kadavul Irukkan Kumaru.

Meanwhile, last seen in Aghathiyaa, Jiiva has Jiiva 46 in the pipeline, helmed by KG Balasubramani of Black fame.