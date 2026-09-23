Sirai actor LK Akshay Kumar’s next film begins with pooja ceremony

CHENNAI: The upcoming film starring actor LK Akshay Kumar, who gained attention for his performance in Sirai (2025), began with a pooja ceremony on Wednesday. The film, which is billed as a crime drama, has also commenced shooting.
Produced by SS Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, the film has LK Vishnu Kumar as co-producer. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Chethan are also part of the cast.
The pooja ceremony was attended by several members of the Tamil film industry, including directors H Vinoth, Siruthai Siva, RS Durai Senthilkumar, Suresh Rajakumari and Vignesh Vadivel, as well as producers RK Selvamani, T Siva, G Dhananjayan, Five Star Senthil, Five Star Kalyan, Arun Vishwa, Sabari and Vijay. Cinematographer Arthur Wilson also attended the event.
The film will be shot in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Kolkata.
The film is directed by debutant Vishnu Amaran, who has previously worked as an assistant director to H Vinoth. He has been associated with films including Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022) and Jana Nayagan (2026).
Saravanan Ramasamy is handling the cinematography, while Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music.
Kalaivanan is the editor, R is overseeing costume design and PS Hariharan is handling the art direction. Ambani (ADFX) is supervising the promotional design and Action Santhosh is choreographing the action sequences.
Manikandan is the executive producer and Arun K is the creative producer.