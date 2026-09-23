Sirai actor LK Akshay Kumar’s next film begins with pooja ceremony

Produced by SS Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, the film has LK Vishnu Kumar as co-producer. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Chethan are also part of the cast.

The pooja ceremony was attended by several members of the Tamil film industry, including directors H Vinoth, Siruthai Siva, RS Durai Senthilkumar, Suresh Rajakumari and Vignesh Vadivel, as well as producers RK Selvamani, T Siva, G Dhananjayan, Five Star Senthil, Five Star Kalyan, Arun Vishwa, Sabari and Vijay. Cinematographer Arthur Wilson also attended the event.

The film will be shot in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Kolkata.