Singha to hit screens this summer

Headlined by Kayal Chandran, Singha is a heartwarming tale that explores the profound and unbreakable bond between humans and dogs. The latest update from the team is that the film will release this summer.

The title and first look of the film were unveiled in August last year.

Directed by Raja Durai Singam, the film is set to blend deep emotions with romance. Velayutham Rajendran is backing the project, under the banner Ruthram Cinemas. The star cast includes Sija Rose, debutant Meenakshi, Adhithya Kathir, and renowned Malayalam actor Aristo Suresh. With music composed by Manoj Chinnaswamy, Ashok Kumar Raj is handling the camera.